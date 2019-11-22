Market Overview

10 Stocks To Watch For November 22, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2019 4:23am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion before the opening bell. Foot Locker shares gained 1.5% to $42.10 in after-hours trading.
  • Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company also raised the lower end of FY19 EPS guidance. Nordstrom shares climbed 8.4% to $37.20 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday. The company also reaffirmed FY19 guidance. Gap shares rose 1.7% to $16.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) to have earned $0.43 per share on revenue of $219.16 million in the latest quarter. Buckle will release earnings before the markets open. Buckle shares rose 3.1% to $23.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) reported upbeat results for its third quarter and raised FY20 sales guidance. Splunk shares climbed 5.6% to $133.91 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Before the opening bell, J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion. Smucker shares gained 2% to $106.25 in after-hours trading.
  • Helius Medical Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: HSDT) reported a public offering with no size disclosed. Helius Medical shares fell 11% to $0.53 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $260.75 million before the opening bell. Hibbett Sports shares fell 1.1% to $24.75 in after-hours trading.
  • Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter. Ross Stores shares rose 1.1% to $113.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. Shoe Carnival shares climbed 9% to $40.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Earnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

