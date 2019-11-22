Earnings Scheduled For November 22, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $260.75 million.
- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.
- The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.
- The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $219.16 million.
- Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE: ATKR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $509.72 million.
- Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FHL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $271.62 million.
- Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $342.40 million.
- The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RMR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $140.92 million.
- Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $78.15 million.
- Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
- IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSE: IEC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $40.38 million.
- Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE: JP) is estimated to post earnings for its third quarter.
