6 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session

Gainers

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) shares are up 11% reporting a third quarter earnings beat.

Earnings came in at 81 cents per share, beating estimates by 17 cents. Sales came in at $3.566 billion, missing estimates by $104 million. The company also narrowed FY19 EPS from $3.25-$3.50 to $3.30-$3.50, against a $3.29 consensus estimate.

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) shares are up 8% after reporting a third quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 94 cents per share, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $274.6 million, beating estimates by $1.4 million.

Gap Inc (NYSE: GAP) shares are up 4% after reporting a third quarter earnings and sales beat.

Adjusted earnings came in at 53 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $3.998 billion, beating estimates by $38 million. The company also reaffirmed FY19 guidance.

Ooma Inc (NYSE: OOMA) shares are up 3% after reporting a third quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at a penny, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $39.6 million, beating estimates by $1.21 million. The company also issued strong Q4 and FY20 earnings guidance.

Losers

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) shares are down 21% after reporting a third quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 13 cents per share, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $428.4 million, missing estimates by $11.51 million. The company issued weak Q4 and FY20 sales guidance. Pure Storage also named Kevan Krysler as CFO.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) shares are down 4% after reporting a third quarter sales beat. Adjusted earnings fell in-line with consensus at $1.02 per share. Sales came in at $1.442 billion, $32 million.