Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

6 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 21, 2019 8:36pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) shares are up 11% reporting a third quarter earnings beat.
Earnings came in at 81 cents per share, beating estimates by 17 cents. Sales came in at $3.566 billion, missing estimates by $104 million. The company also narrowed FY19 EPS from $3.25-$3.50 to $3.30-$3.50, against a $3.29 consensus estimate.

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) shares are up 8% after reporting a third quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 94 cents per share, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $274.6 million, beating estimates by $1.4 million.

Gap Inc (NYSE: GAP) shares are up 4% after reporting a third quarter earnings and sales beat.
Adjusted earnings came in at 53 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $3.998 billion, beating estimates by $38 million. The company also reaffirmed FY19 guidance.

Ooma Inc (NYSE: OOMA) shares are up 3% after reporting a third quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at a penny, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $39.6 million, beating estimates by $1.21 million. The company also issued strong Q4 and FY20 earnings guidance.

Losers

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) shares are down 21% after reporting a third quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 13 cents per share, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $428.4 million, missing estimates by $11.51 million. The company issued weak Q4 and FY20 sales guidance. Pure Storage also named Kevan Krysler as CFO.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) shares are down 4% after reporting a third quarter sales beat. Adjusted earnings fell in-line with consensus at $1.02 per share. Sales came in at $1.442 billion, $32 million.

Posted-In: Earnings News After-Hours Center

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GAP + JWN)

Gap Reports Q3 Sales Beat, Comps Fall Across The Board
Nordstrom Soars On Q3 Earnings Beat
Here's Every Major Retailers' Black Friday Weekend Shopping Hours
Macy's Reports Same-Store Sales Decline And Data Breach
Despite Tariff Fears, Market Shows Signs Of Resilience As Retail Earnings Continue
Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Thurs., Nov. 21, 2019: ETFC, PYPL, M, SPCE, SPLK
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Are We Experiencing A Cannabis Bubble? Lessons From The Dotcom Days