11 Stocks To Watch For November 21, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $3.30 billion before the opening bell. BJ's Wholesale shares gained 0.4% to $26.03 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) to have earned $0.64 per share on revenue of $3.67 billion in the latest quarter. Nordstrom will release earnings after the markets close. Nordstrom shares rose 0.2% to $34.00 in after-hours trading.
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter. La-Z-Boy shares tumbled 8.8% to $32.99 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the closing bell, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion. Williams-Sonoma shares dropped 2.1% to close at $68.60 on Wednesday.
- Analysts expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) to post quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $3.77 billion after the closing bell. Ross Stores shares rose 0.1% to $110.51 in after-hours trading.
- OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ: OPTN) reported an offering of common stock. OptiNose shares dropped 10.2% to $10.25 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $3.96 billion after the closing bell. Gap shares gained 0.1% to $16.30 in after-hours trading.
- Before the markets open, Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $5.32 billion. Macy's shares gained 0.2% to $15.05 in after-hours trading.
- Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter and issued weak FY20 earnings forecast. Cubic shares dipped 11.4% to $65.20 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the markets close, Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion. Intuit shares rose 0.5% to close at $273.48 on Wednesday.
- L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) reported in-line earnings for its third quarter and issued strong Q4 outlook. L Brands shares gained 3.4% to $16.43 in the after-hours trading session.
