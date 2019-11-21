Earnings Scheduled For November 21, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $3.30 billion.
- Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $5.32 billion.
- Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $293.67 million.
- Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $3.12 billion.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.03 per share on revenue of $326.13 million.
- Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $386.61 million.
- Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $86.35 million.
- BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $621.36 million.
- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) is expected to report a quarterly loss at $0.15 per share.
- Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $214.06 million.
- Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $3.67 billion.
- Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $3.77 billion.
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.
- The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $3.96 billion.
- Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.
- Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $604.24 million.
- Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: POST) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.
- Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $273.20 million.
- Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ: MATW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $381.67 million.
- Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $439.91 million.
- StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $160.08 million.
- Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE: DLA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $108.06 million.
- Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $38.39 million.
- i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIV) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $38.20 million.
- BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $214.63 million.
- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $33.05 million.
- Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $55.94 million.
- PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: PNNT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $28.49 million.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.