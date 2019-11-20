Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sonos Reports Q4 Sales Beat, Acquires Snips
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 20, 2019 4:30pm   Comments
Share:
Sonos Reports Q4 Sales Beat, Acquires Snips

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) reported a mixed fourth-quarter print Wednesday afternoon.

Earnings came in at a loss of 28 cents per share, missing estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $294.16 million, beating estimates by $4.9 million. This is a 7.77% increase over sales of $272.94 million the same period last year. The company issued strong 2020 sales guidance.

“Our software is proving to be a unique and compelling competitive advantage and homes with Sonos are engaging with our products more than ever. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, Sonos customers listened to nearly 2 billion hours of audio content, an increase of 26% from the prior year and highlighting the increasing engagement across our platform,” said CEO Patrick Spence.

Sonos also announced the $37.5-million acquisition of Snips, an AI voice platform for connected devices that provides private-by-design voice technology.

Sonos closed the regular session down 4.4% at $13.87 per share. The stock ticked about 1.2% higher in after-hours trading.

Photo courtesy of Sonos.

Posted-In: Patrick Spence SnipsEarnings M&A News Guidance After-Hours Center Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SONO)

Q4 Earnings Outlook For Sonos
Earnings Scheduled For November 20, 2019
Glass House Group Appoints Graham Farrar As President
19 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
30 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Fitbit Pulls Out Of China To Escape Tariffs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Exercise And Weed: A Great Combo For Mindful Athletes

Hoyos Integrity's Founder On The Company's Secure Digital Wallet: 'We Bind Your Identity To Your Biometrics'