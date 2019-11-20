Lowe's Reports Mixed Q3 Earnings

Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) reported third-quarter earnings of $1.41 per share on Wednesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.35 by 4.44%. This is a 35.58% increase over earnings of $1.04 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $17.39 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $17.68 billion by 1.64%. This is a 0.14 % decrease over sales of $17.415 billion the same period last year.

Lowe's shares were trading up 3.6% at $117.50 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $118.23 and a 52-week low of $84.75.

Photo by Coolcaesar/Wikimedia.