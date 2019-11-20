Market Overview

7 Stocks To Watch For November 20, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 20, 2019 4:34am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $17.68 billion before the opening bell. Lowe's shares gained 0.4% to $113.85 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $2.69 billion after the closing bell. L Brands shares slipped 0.5% to $17.10 in after-hours trading.
  • Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters shares dipped 16.2% to $24.12 in the after-hours trading session.
  • After the markets close, La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $454.39 million. La-Z-Boy shares fell 5.8% to $34.39 in after-hours trading.

  • Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) reported a 4.25 million share common stock offering. Crispr Therapeutics shares fell 5.8% to $64.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) to have earned $1.19 per share on revenue of $18.49 billion in the latest quarter. Target will release earnings before the markets open. Target shares rose 0.8% to $111.70 in after-hours trading.
  • ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter. ESCO Technologies shares gained 1.6% to $88.00 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

