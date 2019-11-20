7 Stocks To Watch For November 20, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $17.68 billion before the opening bell. Lowe's shares gained 0.4% to $113.85 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: LOW) to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $17.68 billion before the opening bell. Lowe's shares gained 0.4% to $113.85 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $2.69 billion after the closing bell. L Brands shares slipped 0.5% to $17.10 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: LB) to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $2.69 billion after the closing bell. L Brands shares slipped 0.5% to $17.10 in after-hours trading. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters shares dipped 16.2% to $24.12 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: URBN) reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters shares dipped 16.2% to $24.12 in the after-hours trading session. After the markets close, La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $454.39 million. La-Z-Boy shares fell 5.8% to $34.39 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor