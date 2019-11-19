Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tuesday's Market Minute: Earnings Stumble Out Of The Gate
TD Ameritrade Network  
 
November 19, 2019 9:20am   Comments
Share:
Tuesday's Market Minute: Earnings Stumble Out Of The Gate

Earnings are off to a poorer start this week as Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) and Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) both missed. Although Home Depot reported revenue was impacted by investments into its business, which may pay off in the longer term, it cut its guidance for the second quarter in a row. It cited tariff impacts and lower lumber prices when it cut last quarter, catalysts that don't seem to have changed. With a number of other homebuilder stocks beating estimates in the last few weeks, Home Depot's miss may have come as more of a surprise than Kohl's.

Retail has been a mixed bag this year, with department stores finding themselves in a difficult environment as Sears and Barneys New York both filed for bankruptcy. Kohl's cut its full year guidance, and this quarter's same-store sales numbers were half of what analysts expected: 0.4% vs 0.8%.

Although Kohl's has employed a number of different strategies to compete with other department stores, including partnerships with celebrities, pop-up stores, and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) package returns, it seems that might not be enough to see a turnaround. Keep an eye on other big-name stocks reporting this week for a potential preview of the holiday quarter: Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT), L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB), Lowe's Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW), Macy's Inc (NYSE: M), and Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS).

Information from TDA is not intended to be investment advice or construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular investment or investment strategy, and is for illustrative purposes only. Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade.

Image by fancycrave1 from Pixabay

Posted-In: Earnings News New ETFs Retail Sales Global Markets ETFs General Best of Benzinga

 

Related Articles (AMZN + GPS)

Disney+ Accounts Reportedly Hacked, Sold On The Dark Web
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Microsoft, Apple And More
Walmart Marks A Five-Year Streak Of Quarterly Sales Gains And Turns To A Robotic Future
Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Mon., Nov. 18, 2019: TMUS, NBY, SPLK, QD, HD
JEDI Mind Tricks: Esper Says Cloud Computing Contract Fair As Politics Cloud Efforts To Evaluate Amazon, Microsoft
Great Quarter, Guys: Amazon Vs. Nike (Podcast)
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

What To Expect From Tesla's 'Cybertruck' Event