Kohl's Trades Lower On Mixed Q3 Earnings, Cuts Guidance

Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter EPS results. The company also cut fiscal year 2019 EPS guidance.

The company reported quarterly earnings of 74 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 86 cents by 13.95%. This is a 24.49% decrease over earnings of 98 cents per share from the same period last year.

Kohl's reported quarterly sales of $4.63 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.4 billion by 5.23%. This is a 0.04% increase over sales of $4.628 billion the same period last year.

The company cut 2019 adjusted EPS guidance from $5.15-$5.45 to $4.75-$4.95.

Kohl's shares were trading down 10% at $52.45 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $75.91 and a 52-week low of $43.33.

Related Links:

Home Depot Reports Mixed Q3 Earnings, Cuts Guidance

Why Kohl's Expanded Relationship With Amazon Could Be A 'Game Changer'

Photo credit: MB298, via Wikimedia Commons