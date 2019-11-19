10 Stocks To Watch For November 19, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) to report quarterly earnings at $2.52 per share on revenue of $27.53 billion before the opening bell. Home Depot shares gained 0.1% to $239.00 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $4.40 billion before the opening bell. Kohl's shares fell 0.3% to $58.22 in after-hours trading.
- Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Monday. Woodward shares dropped 6.2% to $106.61 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.24 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion. TransDigm shares rose 0.1% to $567.99 in after-hours trading.
- Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) reported a 2 million share common stock offering. Safehold shares dropped 2% to $35.20 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Analysts are expecting TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) to have earned $0.66 per share on revenue of $10.32 billion in the latest quarter. TJX will release earnings before the markets open. TJX shares fell 0.1% to $59.48 in after-hours trading.
- Before the opening bell, Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $3.93 billion. Aramark shares fell 1% to $43.50 in after-hours trading.
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: ASH) reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. Ashland Global shares dipped 3.4% to $76.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion after the closing bell. Urban Outfitters shares gained 0.4% to $30.28 in after-hours trading.
- Karuna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KRTX) announced a 2.6 million share common stock offering. Karuna Therapeutics shares tumbled 6.5% to $89.79 in the after-hours trading session.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.