10 Stocks To Watch For November 19, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) to report quarterly earnings at $2.52 per share on revenue of $27.53 billion before the opening bell. Home Depot shares gained 0.1% to $239.00 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: HD) to report quarterly earnings at $2.52 per share on revenue of $27.53 billion before the opening bell. Home Depot shares gained 0.1% to $239.00 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $4.40 billion before the opening bell. Kohl's shares fell 0.3% to $58.22 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: KSS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $4.40 billion before the opening bell. Kohl's shares fell 0.3% to $58.22 in after-hours trading. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Monday. Woodward shares dropped 6.2% to $106.61 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: WWD) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Monday. Woodward shares dropped 6.2% to $106.61 in the after-hours trading session. Before the markets open, TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.24 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion. TransDigm shares rose 0.1% to $567.99 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: TDG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.24 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion. TransDigm shares rose 0.1% to $567.99 in after-hours trading. Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) reported a 2 million share common stock offering. Safehold shares dropped 2% to $35.20 in the after-hours trading session.

