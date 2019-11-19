Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For November 19, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2019 4:01am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $10.32 billion.
  • Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $4.40 billion.
  • The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.52 per share on revenue of $27.53 billion.
  • TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.24 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.
  • MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE: MMS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $756.39 million.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
  • Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $3.93 billion.
  • 58.com Inc. (NYSE: WUBA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $596.27 million.
  • Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $21.21 per share on revenue of $101.54 million.
  • New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE: NJR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $689.00 million.
  • Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $4.45 million.
  • Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE: ECC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $18.02 million.
  • Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $5.55 million.
  • RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $11.98 million.
  • RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.77 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.
  • ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $235.35 million.
  • Alcon, Inc. (NYSE: ALC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion.
  • LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $34.76 million.
  • China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: DL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $63.27 million.
  • PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $361.21 million.
  • GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: GVP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $22.00 million.

