5 Stocks To Watch For November 18, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $340.80 million before the opening bell. LexinFintech shares rose 0.6% to $12.58 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: LX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $340.80 million before the opening bell. LexinFintech shares rose 0.6% to $12.58 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) to post quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $633.63 million after the closing bell. Ashland Global shares gained 0.1% to $78.90 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: ASH) to post quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $633.63 million after the closing bell. Ashland Global shares gained 0.1% to $78.90 in after-hours trading. Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: GOLD) agreed to sell its 50% interest in Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines to Australia’s Saracen Mineral Holdings for $750 million. Barrick Gold shares gained 0.2% to $16.60 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor