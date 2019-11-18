Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For November 18, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2019 5:37am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $340.80 million before the opening bell. LexinFintech shares rose 0.6% to $12.58 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) to post quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $633.63 million after the closing bell. Ashland Global shares gained 0.1% to $78.90 in after-hours trading.
  • Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: GOLD) agreed to sell its 50% interest in Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines to Australia’s Saracen Mineral Holdings for $750 million. Barrick Gold shares gained 0.2% to $16.60 in the after-hours trading session.

  • After the markets close, Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $745.47 million. Woodward shares gained 0.9% to close at $114.74 on Friday.
  • Analysts are expecting Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) to have earned $0.52 per share on revenue of $282.22 million in the latest quarter. Qudian will release earnings before the markets open. Qudian shares gained 2.7% to $7.70 in after-hours trading.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

