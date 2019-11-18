Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For November 18, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2019 5:22am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $340.80 million.
  • Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $282.22 million.
  • Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: WSG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $282.23 million.
  • Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) is expected to report quarterly loss at $3.42 per share on revenue of $172.20 million.
  • Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
  • CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $30.56 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $633.63 million.
  • Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $745.47 million.
  • America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $169.59 million.
  • Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $248.87 million.
  • 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $137.33 million.
  • ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $756.63 million.
  • Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $49.07 million.

