WTT?!?: FreightWaves LIVE Roundup, Another Nuke Verdict, And AB5 In New Jersey?

We're back from FreightWaves LIVE Chicago and oh boy, do we have a story to tell. Hear all about the blizzard that almost cancelled freight Christmas, what went down at McCormick Place including the skinny on The Wolf of Wall St., FreightTech25 winners, the sights and sounds from the LIVE Stage, plus New Jersey to adopt AB5?, Cali truckers suing over AB5, US Senators introduce Women In Trucking bill, Cassandra Gaines joins us to talk law and nuclear verdicts, plus so much more. Tune in to the hottest variety hour in freight!

