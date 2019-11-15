Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For November 15, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2019 5:09am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For November 15, 2019

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion.
  • JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $18.13 billion.
  • Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $47.57 million.
  • Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) is expected to report a quarterly loss at $0.74 per share.
  • Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $80 thousand.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CLSN + BPTH)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
23 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

5 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session