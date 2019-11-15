Earnings Scheduled For November 15, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion.
- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $18.13 billion.
- Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $47.57 million.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) is expected to report a quarterly loss at $0.74 per share.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $80 thousand.
