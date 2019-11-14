Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Walmart Trades Higher On Mixed Q3 Earnings, Raised Guidance
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 14, 2019 7:43am   Comments
Share:
Walmart Trades Higher On Mixed Q3 Earnings, Raised Guidance

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) reported third-quarter earnings of $1.16 per share Thursday, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09. 

The retailer reported quarterly sales of $128 billion, which missed the consensus estimate of $128.63 billion. 

E-commerce sales jumped 41%, including strength in online grocery, Walmart said. 

Bentonville raised its fiscal year 2020 EPS guidance and said it now expects a slight increase over its fiscal year 2019 EPS. 

"The Walmart EPS business saw strong comp sales and expense leverage, and operating income grew for the sixth consecutive quarter," President and CEO Doug McMillon said in a statement. 

"We also celebrated the first anniversary of Flipkart and PhonePe as part of the Walmart family. It was great to see record sales in India during The Big Billion Days event. Looking ahead, we're prepared for a good holiday season."

Walmart stock was trading 3.22% higher at $124.88 in Thursday's premarket session. The stock has a 52-week high of $121.36 and a 52-week low of $85.78.

Related Links:

Walmart Reports Q2 Earnings Beat

Walmart 'Seriously Considering' IPO Of British Supermarket Chain

Photo by Walmart via Wikimedia

Posted-In: Doug McMillon e-commerce retailEarnings News Guidance Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WMT)

30 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For November 14, 2019
11 Stocks To Watch For November 14, 2019
A Preview Of Walmart's Q3 Earnings
Walmart To Open Q3 Books And Offer A Look-See On Key Holiday Shopping Season
After Slow Start, Week Might Gain Pace As Retail Sales, Inflation Data, Walmart Loom
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

19 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session