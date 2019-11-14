Earnings Scheduled For November 14, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $128.63 billion.
- Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $3.41 billion.
- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
- Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $468.07 million.
- NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ: NICE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $385.17 million.
- GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $149.06 million.
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $14.79 billion.
- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $77.57 million.
- Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $197.63 million.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $69.95 million.
- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $586.30 million.
- SINA Corporation (NASDAQ: SINA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $555.69 million.
- Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ: MGIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $80.03 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion.
- Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $647.28 million.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $3.68 billion.
- Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $229.59 million.
- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $140.11 million.
- Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $239.42 million.
- SORL Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $115.80 million.
- Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: MFG) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $4.80 million.
- 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ: JOBS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $130.50 million.
- Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.89 per share.
- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $258.81 million.
- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $297.55 million.
- Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $252.16 million.
- Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $170.64 million.
- Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $62.07 million.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $21.25 million.
- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $67.00 million.
- RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $57.72 million.
- CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE: CSS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $108.14 million.
