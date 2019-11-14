11 Stocks To Watch For November 14, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $128.63 billion before the opening bell. Walmart shares gained 0.8% to $121.91 in after-hours trading.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) reported upbeat results for its first quarter, but issued second-quarter guidance. Cisco shares dropped 5.1% to $45.98 in the after-hours trading session.

