11 Stocks To Watch For November 14, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $128.63 billion before the opening bell. Walmart shares gained 0.8% to $121.91 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) to post quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion after the closing bell. NVIDIA shares rose 0.4% to $209.30 in after-hours trading.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) reported upbeat results for its first quarter, but issued second-quarter guidance. Cisco shares dropped 5.1% to $45.98 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion. International Game Technology shares gained 1.6% to $13.11 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) to have earned $0.75 per share on revenue of $3.41 billion in the latest quarter. Viacom will release earnings before the markets open. Viacom shares slipped 0.1% to $22.03 in after-hours trading.
- NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. NetApp shares rose 0.1% to $60.10 in the after-hours trading session.
- Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ: LPCN) reported a common stock offering of no disclosed size. Lipocine shares tumbled 22.6% to $0.53 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) to post quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $3.68 billion after the closing bell. Applied Materials shares gained 0.3% to $57.26 in after-hours trading.
- Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Hillenbrand shares climbed 7.7% to $33.95 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the markets close, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $647.28 million. Helmerich & Payne shares gained 0.7% to $39.50 in after-hours trading.
- Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: FLGT) reported a common stock offering of no disclosed size. Fulgent Genetics shares dipped 12.5% to $11.94 in the after-hours trading session.
