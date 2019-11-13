Cisco Shares Fall After Weak Guidance
Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares are falling despite reporting a first-quarter earnings beat.
Adjusted earnings came in at 84 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $13.2 billion, beating estimates by $120 million.
The company issued second-quarter earnings guidance of 75-77 cents versus a 79 cent estimate, and sees sales down 3% to 5% year-over-year.
"We delivered a solid quarter against a challenging macro environment," said Chuck Robbins, chairman and CEO of Cisco. "We're focused on continuing to drive innovation, transform our business and exceed our customers' expectations."
Highlights
- Revenue growth of 2% year-over-year
- Non-GAAP EPS increased 12% year-over-year
Cisco shares are down 4% in Wednesday's after-hours session. The stock closed at $48.46 per share.
Photo credit: Prayitno
Posted-In: Chuck RobbinsEarnings News Guidance After-Hours Center Best of Benzinga
