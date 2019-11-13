Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cisco Shares Fall After Weak Guidance
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 13, 2019 4:23pm   Comments
Share:
Cisco Shares Fall After Weak Guidance

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares are falling despite reporting a first-quarter earnings beat.

Adjusted earnings came in at 84 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $13.2 billion, beating estimates by $120 million.

The company issued second-quarter earnings guidance of 75-77 cents versus a 79 cent estimate, and sees sales down 3% to 5% year-over-year.

"We delivered a solid quarter against a challenging macro environment," said Chuck Robbins, chairman and CEO of Cisco. "We're focused on continuing to drive innovation, transform our business and exceed our customers' expectations."

Highlights

  • Revenue growth of 2% year-over-year
  • Non-GAAP EPS increased 12% year-over-year

Cisco shares are down 4% in Wednesday's after-hours session. The stock closed at $48.46 per share.

Photo credit: Prayitno

Posted-In: Chuck RobbinsEarnings News Guidance After-Hours Center Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CSCO)

12 Dow Stocks With At Least 2% Dividend Yields
Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Wed., Nov. 13, 2019: CSCO, NVTR, TWOU, APDN, GOOS
Cisco Systems Q1 Earnings Outlook
10 Stocks To Watch For November 13, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For November 13, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 11, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Diplomat Pharmacy Analysts Weigh Takeout Scenarios, Valuation After Going Concern Warning

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 13, 2019