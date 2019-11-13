10 Stocks To Watch For November 13, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB) to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $987.21 million before the opening bell. Spectrum Brands shares fell 1.4% to close at $51.26 on Tuesday.
- Analysts are expecting Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) to have earned $0.81 per share on revenue of $13.08 billion in the latest quarter. Cisco will release earnings after the markets close. Cisco shares gained 0.1% to $48.38 in after-hours trading.
- Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. Skyworks shares fell 4.6% to $96.88 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $712.74 million. Energizer shares declined 2.6% to close at $42.00 on Tuesday.
- Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ: REPL) reported a 5 million share common stock offering. Replimune shares dropped 2.5% to $16.29 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion before the opening bell. Meritor shares declined 1.1% to close at $23.44 on Tuesday.
- After the closing bell, Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $777.55 million. Beazer Homes shares rose 0.9% to $14.60 in after-hours trading.
- Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued Q4 guidance below analyst estimates. Canadian Solar shares dipped 9% to $15.93 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) to post quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion after the closing bell. NetApp shares gained 0.5% to close at $60.14 on Tuesday.
- NextCure Inc (NASDAQ: NXTC) reported a 3.2 million share common stock offering. NextCure shares tumbled 8.9% to $34.10 in the after-hours trading session.
