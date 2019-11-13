10 Stocks To Watch For November 13, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB) to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $987.21 million before the opening bell. Spectrum Brands shares fell 1.4% to close at $51.26 on Tuesday.

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. Skyworks shares fell 4.6% to $96.88 in the after-hours trading session.

