5 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- ADT Inc (NYSE: ADT) shares are up 4% after reporting a third-quarter sales beat. Adjusted earnings came in at a loss of 2 cents per share, which does not compare to the 20-cent per share estimate. Sales came in at $1.3 billion, beating estimates by $20 million. The company also announced a special dividend of 70 cents per share.
Losers
- Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) shares are down 3.5% despite reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.52, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $827.4 million, beating estimates by $2.01 million.
- SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ: SDC) shares are down 4% after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at a loss of 89 cents per share, beating estimates by 9 cents. Sales came in at $180.2 million, beating estimates by $14.76 million. The company also issued strong 2019 sales guidance.
- Gevo Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares are down 8% after reporting a third-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at a loss of 66 cents per share, missing estimates by 11 cents. Sales came in at $6.11 million, beating estimates by $1.34 million.
- Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares are down 1.5% after reporting a third-quarter sales beat. Earnings came in at a loss of 36 cents per share, missing estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $51.1 million, beating estimates by $1.51 million.
