Tyson Foods Reports Q4 Earnings Miss

Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.21 per share on Tuesday, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.29 by 6.2%. This is a 23.42% decrease over earnings of $1.58 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $10.88 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $11 billion by 1.09%. This is a 8.81% increase over sales of $9.999 billion the same period last year.

“Fiscal 2019 was highlighted by significant progress in our strategy to grow our business through differentiated capabilities, deliver service and value to our customers, and sustain our company and our world for future generations,” said Noel White, Tyson Foods’ CEO in a statement.

“We’re very optimistic about fiscal 2020, and we currently expect to meet or exceed our long-term earnings algorithm of high single-digit adjusted earnings per share growth as we’re well positioned to take advantage of opportunities in the global marketplace.”

Tyson Foods shares were trading down by 2.2% at $80.98 at the time of publication Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $94.07 and a 52-week low of $49.77.

