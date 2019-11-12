10 Stocks To Watch For November 12, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $4.86 billion before the opening bell. D.R. Horton shares rose 1.3% to $53.31 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) to post quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $825.39 million after the closing bell. Skyworks Solutions shares gained 1.4% to $101.75 in after-hours trading.
- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GO) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised 2019 earnings guidance. Grocery Outlet shares surged 8.1% to $33.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion. Rockwell Automation shares rose 0.4% to $179.96 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) to have earned $2.05 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion in the latest quarter. Advance Auto Parts will release earnings before the markets open. Advance Auto Parts shares gained 0.9% to close at $168.82 on Monday.
- Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: LTS) agreed to be acquired by Advisor Group for $3.50 per share in cash. Ladenburg Thalmann shares jumped 21.7% to $3.42 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the markets close, ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion. ADT shares dropped 2.8% to close at $7.73 on Monday.
- Analysts expect CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $3.36 billion before the opening bell. CBS shares gained 1.1% to $39.60 in after-hours trading.
- Fluent Inc (NASDAQ: FLNT) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. Fluent shares dipped 17% to $2.11 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $11.00 billion. Tyson Foods shares fell 0.1% to $82.70 in after-hours trading.
