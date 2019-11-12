Earnings Scheduled For November 12, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion.
- CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $3.36 billion.
- D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $4.86 billion.
- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
- Dean Foods Company (NYSE: DF) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.
- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $11.00 billion.
- AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $5.33 billion.
- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $527.73 million.
- Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $631.07 million.
- Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.
- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
- Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $963.77 million.
- II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $335.31 million.
- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $433.86 million.
- KEMET Corporation (NYSE: KEM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $325.79 million.
- Linde plc (NYSE: LIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $7.14 billion.
- Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $700.71 million.
- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $330.48 million.
- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $148.36 million.
- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $283.39 million.
- Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $231.56 million.
- Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $141.92 million.
- Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $239.31 million.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $376.20 million.
- Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE: NOG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $168.77 million.
- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $355.00 million.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $425.70 million.
- Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $825.39 million.
- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.
- Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
- Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE: KWR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $329.67 million.
- Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $131.56 million.
- ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $957.93 million.
- Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $799.55 million.
- YY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $944.32 million.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $305.03 million.
- Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $209.44 million.
- Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $301.10 million.
- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $110.17 million.
- Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $152.62 million.
- Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ: VREX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $204.14 million.
- 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $149.84 million.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $49.59 million.
- Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $432.38 million.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.98 per share on revenue of $1.51 million.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $389.52 million.
- Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE: MCRN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $284.80 million.
- Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $39.60 million.
- Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $91.00 million.
Earnings Scheduled
