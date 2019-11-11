6 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ: LONE) shares are up 6.6% after reporting third-quarter production was up 45%.
- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GO) shares are up 7% after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 22 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $652.54 million, beating estimates by $10.1 million. The company also raised 2019 earnings guidance.
- Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ: APYX) shares are up 6% after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at a loss of 13 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $7.575 million, beating estimates by $795,000. The company also raised 2019 sales guidance.
- Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RMTI) shares are up 5% after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at a loss of 12 cents per share, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $15.4 million, missing estimates by $620,000.
- Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) shares are up 1% after beating third-quarter earnings estimates. Adjusted earnings came in at 10 cents per share, beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $910 million, beating estimates by $930,000.
Losers
- Fluent Inc (NASDAQ: FLNT) shares are down 22% after reporting a third-quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at a loss of a penny per share, missing estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $64.6 million, missing estimates by $5 million.
