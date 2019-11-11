Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For November 11, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2019 3:44am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For November 11, 2019

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $3.13 billion.
  • Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $47.66 million.
  • PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $69.23 million.
  • Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) is estimated to post a quarterly loss at $0.02 per share.
  • Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) is estimated to post a quarterly loss at $0.10 per share.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $642.44 million.
  • Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $909.07 million.
  • ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICUI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $291.17 million.
  • DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $4.92 billion.
  • Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $271.14 million.
  • UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.
  • Ferro Corporation (NYSE: FOE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $377.02 million.
  • Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $364.97 million.
  • Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $122.87 million.
  • Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE: FNV) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $170.05 million.
  • Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: KINS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $40.12 million.
  • FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $31.60 million.
  • Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $18.93 million.
  • Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASUR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $25.13 million.
  • Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $12.03 million.
  • SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTX) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $83.51 million.
  • International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $85.73 million.
  • Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NSCO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $69.70 million.
  • Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $30.71 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

