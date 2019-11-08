Billionaires Are Losing Their Wealth: Report

The combined wealth of the world’s billionaires dropped for the first time since 2015, according to a report by UBS Group AG (SWX: UBSG) and PrincewaterhouseCoopers (PWC).

What Happened

Internationally, billionaires lost 4.3%, or $388 billion, in 2018, and their combined wealth fell down to $8.539 trillion.

The loss is partially attributed to the strengthening of the U.S. dollar compared to other currencies, according to the report. The US-China trade war and weak economic growth in China and India also played a significant role in wealth decrease in 2018.

China’s economy, for instance, grew by only 6.6% last year, the lowest number in 28 years.

Things Are Looking Good For The Americas

The Asia Pacific region was particularly affected. The billionaires located there lost 8% of their wealth compared to 2017.

The number of billionaires in the region dropped from 814 to 754.

In China, billionaires lost 12.3% of their wealth, but the report notes that nearly half of it is due to the Chinese Yuan (CNY) fall against the dollar.

The wealth of billionaires in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa region fell by 6.8%.

Americas were the only region where billionaires retained their wealth, the report shows, because of the increased wealth of the U.S. tech entrepreneurs.