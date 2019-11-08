Market Overview

10 Stocks To Watch For November 8, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2019 4:50am   Comments
10 Stocks To Watch For November 8, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $9.32 billion before the opening bell. Magna shares gained 0.3% to $56.86 in after-hours trading.
  • Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. In a CNBC interview immediately following the closing bell, Chairman and CEO Bob Iger said The Mouse has struck a distribution deal for its Disney+ streaming service with Amazon.com. The service will be carried by Amazon's Fire TV. Disney shares rose 5.3% to $139.99 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) to have earned $0.55 per share on revenue of $10.14 billion in the latest quarter. Enbridge will release earnings before the markets open. Enbridge shares rose 0.1% to $36.74 in after-hours trading.
  • Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and announced a $500 million buyback program. Monster Beverage shares gained 2.8% to $58.25 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the opening bell, AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion. AerCap shares gained 0.7% to $60.00 in after-hours trading.

  • Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. Booking shares climbed 5.3% to $1,947.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $7.11 billion before the opening bell. Duke Energy shares gained 0.8% to $93.35 in after-hours trading.
  • Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter. Yelp shares jumped 10.6% to $33.30 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion. Ameren shares fell 0.2% to $74.49 in after-hours trading.
  • Affimed NV (NASDAQ: AFMD) reported an offering of common stock. Affimed shares fell 6.9% to $2.69 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Earnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

