14 Stocks To Watch For November 7, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $45.20 billion before the opening bell. AmerisourceBergen shares gained 1.5% to $86.00 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect > Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) to post quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $19.19 billion after the closing bell. Walt Disney shares gained 0.9% to $132.43 in pre-market trading.
- Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) reported better-than-expected EPS and sales results for its third quarter. Roku shares dipped 15.1% to $119.75 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) to have earned $1.09 per share on revenue of $36.75 billion in the latest quarter. Cardinal Health will release earnings before the markets open. Cardinal Health shares gained 0.3% to $51.57 in pre-market trading.
- After the closing bell, Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $44.57 per share on revenue of $5.07 billion. Booking shares fell 1.8% to $1,976.00 in pre-market trading.
- QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. QUALCOMM shares jumped 5.9% to $89.59 in the pre-market trading session.
- Wall Street expects Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE: KDP) to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion after the closing bell. Keurig Dr Pepper shares gained 2.9% to $28.99 in pre-market trading.
- After the markets close, News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion. News Corporation shares declined 1.5% to close at $13.55 on Wednesday.
- Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter. Expedia shares fell 13.3% to $117.30 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $6.42 billion before the opening bell. Johnson Controls shares gained 0.8% to close at $44.23 on Wednesday.
- Before the markets open, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HII) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.63 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls shares gained 1.7% to close at $233.99 on Wednesday.
- Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AGIO) reported a 7.5 million share common stock offering. Agios Pharmaceuticals shares dropped 5.3% to $32.00 in the pre-market trading session.
- Before the opening bell, DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $3.16 billion. DISH shares fell 0.1% to $33.50 in pre-market trading.
- Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter and declared a $3.50 per share special cash dividend. Tripadvisor shares dropped 4.8% to $38.84 in the pre-market trading session.
