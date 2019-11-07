Earnings Scheduled For November 7, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $6.42 billion.
- Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $36.75 billion.
- AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $45.20 billion.
- Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HII) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.63 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.
- DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $3.16 billion.
- TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $16.73 billion.
- Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $4.00 billion.
- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.29 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion.
- Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.
- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $942.61 million.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
- Boise Cascade Company (NYSE: BCC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $4.22 billion.
- Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $2.68 billion.
- CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $2.94 billion.
- CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $2.43 billion.
- Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.99 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.
- Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.39 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.
- NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.1 per share on revenue of $4.44 billion.
- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $489.80 million.
- Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $4.47 billion.
- Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.
- WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $4.81 billion.
- Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NBL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.
- SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.4 per share on revenue of $490.01 million.
- Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $574.40 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.
- The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $19.19 billion.
- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE: KDP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion.
- Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
- Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $44.57 per share on revenue of $5.07 billion.
- News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.
- Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $925.56 million.
- Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $314.44 million.
- Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.
- NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.
- Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.
- Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $4.32 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
- Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $880.29 million.
- Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $262.35 million.
- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $851.14 million.
- Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $432.48 million.
- Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $5.71 per share on revenue of $752.68 million.
- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $717.27 million.
