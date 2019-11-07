Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For November 7, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 07, 2019 4:22am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For November 7, 2019

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $6.42 billion.
  • Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $36.75 billion.
  • AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $45.20 billion.
  • Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HII) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.63 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.
  • DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $3.16 billion.
  • TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
  • ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $16.73 billion.
  • Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $4.00 billion.
  • Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.29 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion.
  • Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.
  • DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.5 per share on revenue of $942.61 million.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
  • Boise Cascade Company (NYSE: BCC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $4.22 billion.
  • Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $2.68 billion.
  • CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $2.94 billion.
  • CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $2.43 billion.
  • Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.99 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
  • Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.
  • Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.39 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.
  • NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.1 per share on revenue of $4.44 billion.
  • The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $489.80 million.
  • Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $4.47 billion.
  • Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.
  • WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $4.81 billion.
  • Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NBL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.
  • SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.4 per share on revenue of $490.01 million.
  • Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $574.40 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.
  • The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $19.19 billion.
  • Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE: KDP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion.
  • Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
  • Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $44.57 per share on revenue of $5.07 billion.
  • News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.
  • Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $925.56 million.
  • Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $314.44 million.
  • Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.
  • NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.
  • Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.
  • Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $4.32 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
  • Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $880.29 million.
  • Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $262.35 million.
  • Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $851.14 million.
  • Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $432.48 million.
  • Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $5.71 per share on revenue of $752.68 million.
  • Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $717.27 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABC + ADNT)

14 Stocks To Watch For November 7, 2019
UPS Drone Unit Makes First Revenue Deliveries For CVS
21 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Today's Pickup: Konexial Acquires Axle Technologies AOBRD Customers
UPS Expands Drone, Other Operations For Healthcare Companies; Broadens E-Commerce Reach For Smaller Businesses
PreMarket Prep: Schizophrenic Drug Stocks, A Technical Play On Halliburton's Q3 Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

14 Stocks To Watch For November 7, 2019

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday