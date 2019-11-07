Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Baidu Releases Better-Than-Expected Earnings
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Contributor  
 
November 07, 2019 2:25am   Comments
Share:
Baidu Releases Better-Than-Expected Earnings

China’s largest internet search provider Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDUreported its earnings for the year’s third-quarter that ended on Sept. 30 on Wednesday.

What Happened

The company published revenue of $3.9 billion in the quarter, with $1.76 non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS). 

This is a slight increase from its quarter two revenues, where it grossed $3.85 billion with a non-GAAP EPS of $1.47.

Baidu’s revenue for this quarter exceeded Wall Street estimates, especially when it came to earnings per share. According to CNBC, analysts from Refinitive had expected Baidu to report $3.9 billion in revenue with an EPS of $1.12.

Baidu’s year-on-year performance didn’t show any growth, as revenues fell only $18 short of last year’s. In the third quarter of 2018, the Chinese tech giant showed a 25% year-on-year growth compared to 2017.

The company’s operating income too fell short by 47% compared to the similar quarter in 2018.

Baidu said that its income from sources other than online marketing increased by 34% year-on-year driven mainly by the increased popularity of its video platform iQiyi. The online advertising revenue fell 14% year-on-year, neutralizing the iQiyi profit.

Price Action

Baidu closed at $107.37 per share, on Wednesday, but rose up to $112, 4.32%, in the after-trade market, after the company announced the earnings.

Posted-In: China CNBCEarnings News Global After-Hours Center Tech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BIDU)

Baidu's Q3 Earnings Outlook
Earnings Scheduled For November 6, 2019
10 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
WeTrader Competition: Round Four Wrap-up
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Alphabet Is Investigating Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Execs