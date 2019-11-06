Square Reports Q3 Sales Growth
Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) reported third-quarter earnings after Wednesday's closing bell.
The company reported adjusted earnings of 25 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $1.266 billion, which is a 43% increase over sales of $882.108 million the same period last year.
The company sees total fourth-quarter sales $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion, and adjusted sales of $585 million to $595 million versus a $621 million estimate.
Highlights
- Total net revenue grew 44% year-over-year
- Gross payment volume grew 25% year-over-year
- Gross profit grew 42% year-over-year
- Adjusted EBITDA of $131 million
Square's stock closed at $61.34 per share.
Photo credit: Mybloodtypeiscoffee (Own work), via Wikimedia Commons
