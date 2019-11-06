Market Overview

Square Reports Q3 Sales Growth
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 06, 2019 4:29pm
Square Reports Q3 Sales Growth

Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) reported third-quarter earnings after Wednesday's closing bell.

The company reported adjusted earnings of 25 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $1.266 billion, which is a 43% increase over sales of $882.108 million the same period last year.

The company sees total fourth-quarter sales $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion, and adjusted sales of $585 million to $595 million versus a $621 million estimate.

Highlights

  • Total net revenue grew 44% year-over-year
  • Gross payment volume grew 25% year-over-year
  • Gross profit grew 42% year-over-year
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $131 million

Square's stock closed at $61.34 per share.

Photo credit: Mybloodtypeiscoffee (Own work), via Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance After-Hours Center

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

