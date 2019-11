Square Reports Q3 Sales Growth

Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) shares are flat after reporting its third quarter report.

The company reported adjusted earnings of 25 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $1.266 billion, up from $882.108 million year-over-year.

Third Quarter Highlights:

Total net revenue grew 44% year-over-year

Gross payment volume grew 25% year-over-year

Gross profit grew 42% year-over-year

Adjusted EBITDA of $131 million

Square shares are up 0.01%, trading at $61.35.