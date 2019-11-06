10 Stocks To Watch For November 6, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $63.00 billion before the opening bell. CVS Health shares gained 0.1% to $67.39 in after-hours trading.

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. Weight Watchers shares dipped 13.1% to $32.60 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: ODP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $2.83 billion. Office Depot shares gained 2.7% to $2.25 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) to have earned $4.58 per share on revenue of $16.14 billion in the latest quarter. Humana will release earnings before the markets open. Humana shares fell 0.8% to close at $294.75 on Tuesday.

