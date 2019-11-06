Market Overview

10 Stocks To Watch For November 6, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 06, 2019 4:35am   Comments
10 Stocks To Watch For November 6, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $63.00 billion before the opening bell. CVS Health shares gained 0.1% to $67.39 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) to post quarterly earnings at $3.84 per share on revenue of $3.58 billion after the closing bell. Expedia shares fell 0.1% to $135.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. Weight Watchers shares dipped 13.1% to $32.60 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the opening bell, Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $2.83 billion. Office Depot shares gained 2.7% to $2.25 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) to have earned $4.58 per share on revenue of $16.14 billion in the latest quarter. Humana will release earnings before the markets open. Humana shares fell 0.8% to close at $294.75 on Tuesday.

  • Plantronics Inc (NYSE: PLT) reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter and lowered its annual earnings guidance. Plantronics shares tumbled 27.1% to $28.75 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $4.70 billion after the closing bell. QUALCOMM shares slipped 0.1% to $85.42 in after-hours trading.
  • Davita Inc (NYSE: DVA) reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also raised its FY20 EPS guidance on the higher end of analyst estimates. Davita shares gained 6.3% to $66.40 in the after-hours trading session.
  • After the markets close, Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $7.84 billion. Fox shares gained 0.8% to close at $32.15 on Tuesday.
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) reported worse-than-expected Q3 earnings results. Red Robin shares fell 5.9% to $30.10 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Xerox Considers Buying Out HP: Report