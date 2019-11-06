Earnings Scheduled For November 6, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $63.00 billion.
- Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.58 per share on revenue of $16.14 billion.
- Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $2.83 billion.
- Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.
- Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.
- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion.
- Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $6.10 billion.
- The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $2.96 billion.
- The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $760.91 million.
- The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $434.49 million.
- Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.
- CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $5.73 billion.
- Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: KELYA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.
- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.
- Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $582.30 million.
- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $979.61 million.
- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
- Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $967.63 million.
- CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $6.38 billion.
- Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $385.76 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.
- Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.84 per share on revenue of $3.58 billion.
- QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $4.70 billion.
- Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $7.84 billion.
- Evergy, Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $553.46 million.
- CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $5.54 billion.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion.
- Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $9.42 billion.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion.
- Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $13.98 billion.
- Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $3.64 billion.
- Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $345.26 million.
- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.
- SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion.
- Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $6.38 billion.
- TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $459.54 million.
- Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ: LBTYA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $2.84 billion.
- Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $3.90 billion.
- Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $4.35 billion.
- Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $951.70 million.
- Conduent Incorporated (NYSE: CNDT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $890.57 million.
- Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $596.51 million.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $256.10 million.
- EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $4.41 billion.
- AMERCO (NASDAQ: UHAL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $8.94 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.
- Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $845.73 million.
- EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $759.59 million.
