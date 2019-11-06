Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For November 6, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 06, 2019 4:13am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For November 6, 2019

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $63.00 billion.
  • Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.58 per share on revenue of $16.14 billion.
  • Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $2.83 billion.
  • Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.
  • Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.
  • Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion.
  • Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $6.10 billion.
  • The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $2.96 billion.
  • The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $760.91 million.
  • The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $434.49 million.
  • Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.
  • CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $5.73 billion.
  • Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: KELYA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.
  • Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.
  • Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $582.30 million.
  • Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $979.61 million.
  • JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
  • Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $967.63 million.
  • CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $6.38 billion.
  • Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $385.76 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.
  • Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.84 per share on revenue of $3.58 billion.
  • QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $4.70 billion.
  • Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $7.84 billion.
  • Evergy, Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.
  • Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $553.46 million.
  • CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $5.54 billion.
  • Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion.
  • Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $9.42 billion.
  • Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion.
  • Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $13.98 billion.
  • Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $3.64 billion.
  • Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $345.26 million.
  • Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.
  • SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion.
  • Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $6.38 billion.
  • TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $459.54 million.
  • Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ: LBTYA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $2.84 billion.
  • Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
  • Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $3.90 billion.
  • Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $4.35 billion.
  • Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $951.70 million.
  • Conduent Incorporated (NYSE: CNDT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
  • iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
  • Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $890.57 million.
  • Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $596.51 million.
  • Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $256.10 million.
  • EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $4.41 billion.
  • AMERCO (NASDAQ: UHAL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $8.94 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.
  • Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $845.73 million.
  • EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $759.59 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AES + ALB)

Jim Cramer Weighs In On Wendy's, CME Group And More
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 28, 2019
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
17 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 16, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

China Will Allow Cryptocurrency Mining