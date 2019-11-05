10 Stocks To Watch For November 5, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $5.04 billion before the opening bell. Emerson Electric shares gained 2.4% to $75.00 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) to post quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion after the closing bell. Assurant shares fell 0.8% to close at $126.63 on Monday.

(NYSE: AIZ) to post quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion after the closing bell. Assurant shares fell 0.8% to close at $126.63 on Monday.



Before the markets open, Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $2.52 billion. Henry Schein shares gained 3.8% to close at $65.73 on Monday.

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Monday. Groupon shares fell 7.7% to $2.77 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX) to have earned $3.30 per share on revenue of $4.57 billion in the latest quarter. Becton, Dickinson will release earnings before the markets open. Becton, Dickinson shares gained 1% to close at $260.70 on Monday.

