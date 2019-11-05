10 Stocks To Watch For November 5, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $5.04 billion before the opening bell. Emerson Electric shares gained 2.4% to $75.00 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) to post quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion after the closing bell. Assurant shares fell 0.8% to close at $126.63 on Monday.
- Before the markets open, Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $2.52 billion. Henry Schein shares gained 3.8% to close at $65.73 on Monday.
- Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Monday. Groupon shares fell 7.7% to $2.77 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX) to have earned $3.30 per share on revenue of $4.57 billion in the latest quarter. Becton, Dickinson will release earnings before the markets open. Becton, Dickinson shares gained 1% to close at $260.70 on Monday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- After the markets close, Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: HST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion. Host Hotels shares gained 2.2% to close at $17.13 on Monday.
- Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter. Aaron’s shares dropped 8.2% to $67.78 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $6.49 billion before the opening bell. US Foods shares rose 2.7% to $41.30 in after-hours trading.
- Before the opening bell, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet shares fell 1.2% to close at $136.53 on Monday.
- Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) reported upbeat results for its third quarter. The company also issued strong fourth-quarter, FY19 and FY20 sales guidance. Chegg shares surged 14% to $33.42 in the after-hours trading session.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.