Earnings Scheduled For November 5, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $6.49 billion.
- Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $5.04 billion.
- Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $2.52 billion.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.30 per share on revenue of $4.57 billion.
- Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.22 per share on revenue of $3.88 billion.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.
- Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.
- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion.
- Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion.
- Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $774.73 million.
- Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE: FIS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $2.80 billion.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $710.58 million.
- Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.
- Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.68 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.
- Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion.
- Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $768.46 million.
- Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $2.45 billion.
- TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ: TA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.
- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.
- Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $810.48 million.
- Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion.
- Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE: VST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $3.27 billion.
- Arconic Inc. (NYSE: ARNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $3.59 billion.
- Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $423.05 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: HST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
- Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion.
- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $607.23 million.
- Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $540.57 million.
- The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANDE) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion.
- Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $8.06 billion.
- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $352.72 million.
- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $2.85 billion.
- Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ: COKE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.56 per share.
- Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.
- Alleghany Corporation (NYSE: Y) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.31 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.
- Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.59 per share on revenue of $525.16 million.
- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $918.10 million.
- Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.
- KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE: KAR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $699.80 million.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $688.47 million.
- Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $482.88 million.
- Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion.
- Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion.
- Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ: LILA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $987.02 million.
