8 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session

Gainers:

EverQuote Inc (NASDAQ: EVER) shares are up 23% after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at a penny per share, beating estimates by 9 cents. Sales came in at $67.1 million, beating estimates by $8.8 million. The company issued strong fourth-quarter sales guidance.

Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) shares are up 12% after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 18 cents per share, beating estimates by 10 cents. Sales came in at $94.15 million, beating estimates by $4.93 million. The company also issued strong fourth-quarter, FY19 and FY20 sales guidance.

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ: EVBG) shares are up 11% after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at negative 4 cents per share, beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $52.5 million, beating estimates by $1.19 million. The company also issued strong fourth-quarter earnings guidance.

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares are up 5% after affirming fourth-quarter sales guidance in line with estimates. The company also issued strong FY20 EPS and sales guidance.

Losers:

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) shares are down 15% after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 26 cents per share, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $157.8 million, beating estimates by $140,000.

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) shares are down 12% following a third-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at 73 cents per share, missing estimates by 9 cents. Sales came in at $963.808 million, beating estimates by $11.41 million.

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) shares are down 10% after reporting a third-quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at a penny per share, missing estimates by 2 cents.

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) shares are down 5% after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in negative 68 cents per share, beating estimates by 13 cents. Adjusted sales came in at $3.533 billion, missing estimates by $157 million.