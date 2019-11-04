Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Groupon Falls After Q3 Earnings Miss
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 04, 2019 5:24pm   Comments
Share:
Groupon Falls After Q3 Earnings Miss

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) shares are falling after reporting a third-quarter earnings and sales miss.

Adjusted earnings came in at 1 cent per share, missing estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $495.7 million, far below the $525.4 million consensus estimate.

"In the third quarter, we continued to modernize our marketplace for our customers and focus on positioning Groupon as a leader in local commerce," Groupon CEO Rich Williams said. "We believe that the improvements we’re making to the customer experience together with new partnerships that expand the breadth and depth of our supply will encourage our customers to return to Groupon again and again to connect to the world around them."

Highlights

  • Gross profit of $278 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $50 million
  • North America active customers were 27.7 million
  • International gross profit decreased 16%

Groupon shares are down 10% in Monday's after-hours trading session. The stock closed $3 a share.

Photo credit: Rusty Clark ~ 100K Photos, Flickr

Posted-In: Rich WilliamsEarnings News After-Hours Center

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GRPN)

Q3 Earnings Preview For Groupon
13 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
8 Stocks To Watch For November 4, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For November 4, 2019
15 Most Popular Stocks Under $10, According To Robinhood Users
24 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

What The Truck?!?: Mass ELD Outages, Auto Tariff Delays, Murder-For-Hire Plots, And More

What's Next For McDonald's After Easterbrook's Abrupt Departure?