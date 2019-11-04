8 Stocks To Watch For November 4, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) to report its Q1 earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $15.50 billion before the opening bell. Sysco shares gained 1.8% to close at $81.28 on Friday.

Analysts expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) to post quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $5.13 billion after the closing bell. Marriott shares gained 1.2% to close at $128.08 on Friday.

(NASDAQ: MAR) to post quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $5.13 billion after the closing bell. Marriott shares gained 1.2% to close at $128.08 on Friday.



Before the opening bell, Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) is estimated to report its Q4 earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion. Under Armour, Inc. is facing a federal investigation into its accounting practices, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. Under Armour shares dropped 17% to $17.55 in pre-market trading.

Analysts are expecting Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) to have earned 1.07 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion in the third quarter. Bausch Health shares rose 1.9% to $26.40 in pre-market trading.

