8 Stocks To Watch For November 4, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) to report its Q1 earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $15.50 billion before the opening bell. Sysco shares gained 1.8% to close at $81.28 on Friday.
- Analysts expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) to post quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $5.13 billion after the closing bell. Marriott shares gained 1.2% to close at $128.08 on Friday.
- Before the opening bell, Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) is estimated to report its Q4 earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion. Under Armour, Inc. is facing a federal investigation into its accounting practices, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. Under Armour shares dropped 17% to $17.55 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts are expecting Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) to have earned 1.07 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion in the third quarter. Bausch Health shares rose 1.9% to $26.40 in pre-market trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- After the closing bell, Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) is projected to post its Q3 earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $525.43 million. Groupon shares gained 3.2% to close at $2.87 on Friday.
- Before the markets open, Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) is projected to report its Q4 loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $8.17 billion. Sprint shares rose 1.5% to close at $6.30 on Friday.
- Wall Street expects Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) to post its Q3 earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $2.85 billion after the closing bell. Hertz Global shares rose 1.7% to close at $13.74 on Friday.
- After the markets close, Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) is ex p to post its Q3 earnings at $3.06 per share on revenue of $14.24 billion. Prudential shares rose 2.1% to close at $92.97 on Friday.
