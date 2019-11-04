Earnings Scheduled For November 4, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is expected to report its Q1 earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $15.50 billion.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) is projected to report its Q3 earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.
- Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) is expected to report its Q4 loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $8.17 billion.
- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) is projected to report its Q4 earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.
- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is estimated to report its Q3 earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion.
- Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY) is projected to report its Q4 earnings at $4.04 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion.
- Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) is expected to report its Q4 earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $808.95 million.
- Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP) is estimated to report its Q4 earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
- Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is projected to report its Q3 earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $654.61 million.
- Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) is estimated to report its Q3 loss at $0.81 per share on revenue of $3.70 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $5.13 billion.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) is estimated to post its Q3 earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $2.85 billion.
- Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is projected to post its quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $4.46 billion.
- Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) is expected to post its Q3 earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $525.43 million.
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) is estimated to post its Q3 earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.
- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) is expected to post its Q3 earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.
- Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) is expected to post its Q4 earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $2.40 billion.
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) is projected to post its Q3 earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $5.55 billion.
- The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) is expected to post its Q3 earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $2.69 billion.
- Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) is estimated to post its Q3 earnings at $3.06 per share on revenue of $14.24 billion.
- Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) is estimated to post its Q3 earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $975.21 million.
- Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) is expected to post its Q4 earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $3.58 billion.
- The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: HIG) is projected to post its Q3 earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $5.24 billion.
- The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is estimated to post its Q3 earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.
- Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is projected to post its Q4 earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $849.36 million.
- Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) is expected to post its Q4 earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $3.99 billion.
- Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) is estimated to post its Q4 earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.
- Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) is projected to post its Q3 earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) is estimated to post its quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $450.16 million.
- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) is projected to post its Q1 earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $539.75 million.
