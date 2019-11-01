For Freight's Sake: SaaS Life Cycles, Blitzscaling, Amazon's Earnings, And More
Craig and Jon talk Amazon's earnings and their accelerated transportation costs, e-commerce and the importance of UX, the life cycle of SaaS and creating relationships at the point of sell, blitzscaling, plus warehouse strategy and the power of distribution.
